Robert Bloomfield Academy win Waterfall Games

Students at Robert Bloomfield Academy in Shefford have emerged victorious after a hard fought battle in the U13 Girls Rugby Waterfall Games.

The school held the tournament with the intention of providing the girls with a high level of competition. Opponents travelled from Ipswich, Leicestershire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Rutland.

The 12 schools were divided into two pools of six, with teams playing each other in 10 minute games.

Robert Bloomfield managed to win their first three pool games against Hitchin Girls School, Hinkley Academy and Nobel School. Following a short lunch break their performance level improved against Copplestone High School, who had looked very dangerous earlier in the day, and they powered on to a win.

The last pool game was against St Pauls Catholic School Milton Keynes who they had lost to earlier in the year,and they showed the progress made with a commanding display and victory.

They then faced the other pool winners, the Royal Latin Grammar School from Buckingham, and played their best ever rugby to manage a convincing four tries to nil win.

Year 8 student and Vice-Captain, Kizzy Angell, said: “At the start of the tournament we were not very confident about the outcome. As it progressed and we got win after win our team became more confident.”

Year 8 student and team Captain, Chloe Benjamin, added: “After many months of hard work and training we took part in a regional tournament that would test us as a team. The hard work paid off as we won all our games and conceded only one try.”

The team had already won the Redborne Partnership and County competition.

Girls Rugby Coach, Paul Edwards, said: “To win the Partnership, County and then a tournament against schools from nearby counties without losing a game is a fantastic achievement.”