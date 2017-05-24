Shaylen smashes a century as Southill’s great start continues

Southill Park are the early leaders in the Bedfordshire League Premier Division after a hard-fought victory at Langford on Sunday.

On a damp wicket it was felt that 150 would be a good score when skipper Jack Good lost the toss and was asked to bat.

The wicket lived up to expectation with both openers out without troubling the scorers. Ben Wallis (14) steadied the ship in a third wicket partnership with Mehuil Adatia (49) to take Park to 47-3. Adatia was then joined by Ranvir Thiarra (52) and the pair batted sensibly and with maturity to grind out a match winning partnership of 66 to place Southill on a respectable 113-4 given the conditions. There then followed a collapse with no other batsman reaching double figures as Southill were bowled out for 157.

In the field Park once again delivered an excellent catching, fielding and bowling display. George Darlow bowled his usual miserly nine overs taking 2-12, as did Adatia (2-18). Langford appeared to be on course for victory at 108-4 until the introduction of Kieran Brasier (3-19) and Good (3-23) whose intelligent seam bowling skittled Langford for 128.

Excellent catches were taken by Ed Lamb pouching a head high hard pull at midwicket, a diving grab by Thiarra at slip, a firmly hit drive at short cover claimed by Phil Johnson and an outstanding leg side wide stumping by Wallis.

Back at Southill Park the seconds lost to Eversholt. Skipper Sam Rose lost the toss and was asked to bat on a difficult wicket.

Park struggled and were bowled out for 85 with Krish Canagasabey (23), debutant Hani Thiarra (23) both top scoring and Sajjad Hussain (12) the only othe batsman to get into double figures.

Southill made Eversholt toil for the victory bowling 32 overs and taking four wickets that fell to Domenic Pasqueriello (1-19), Farook Yunas (2-13) and Corey Tyler (1-18), Young seamer, Kav Canagasabey bowled well with just three runs coming from his four overs.

The good start to the Hunts League season continued with victory at home to Eaton Socon by 22 runs.

On a damp wicket it was no surprise when Eaton Socon won the toss and elected to bowl. Southill found themselves in a spot of bother at 50-3 with Ross Fensome (23) having played well in difficult conditions back in the pavilion. Enter the fourth wicket teenage pairing of Ed Lamb (30) and Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel who put on 89 before Lamb was stumped.

Tomlinson-Patel then commenced an impressive and classy onsluaght on the Eaton Socon attack smashing six 6s and nine 4s in his excellent 109 runs off 96 balls.

Sam Kelly (11 not out) and Tomlinson-Patel put on 44 runs for the seventh wicket before the the latter was caught at long-on attempting to clear the rope to secure an additional batting point. Park closed on 196-7 in a rain reduced 40 overs.

The rain affected rules were applied requiring Eaton Socon to score 206 to win in 40 overs with a minimum 20 overs required to obtain a result. An unbroken 18 over miserly bowling partnership of Fensome (3-34) and Jack Good (1-26) ensured the run rate climbed rapidly for Eaton Socon. In the 20th over the rain returned with the visitors on 81-4 some 22 runs short.