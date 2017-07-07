Southill and Town square up in double header finals

Southill Park and Potton Town square up tonight (Friday) in the first of their cup final double header.

They meet at The Hollow in Potton in the Heritage Cup final with the start scheduled for 6pm.

The two sides then meet in the East Beds Senior Shield final on Wednesday, July 12 with the venue now confirmed as Biggleswade Town’s Fairfield.

Meanwhile Southill are through to the regional final of the Viegli County T20 after Biggleswade conceded their game on Monday.

In the final they will play either Blunham – or Potton Town.

>>> Bedfordshire suffered a heart-wrenching defeat against Staffordshire in their Unicorns Championship clash on Tuesday. Chasing 256 to win, the hosts did it with one wicket to spare.