Southill bag third straight win

Southill’s good start to the 2017 Hunts County League season continued with victory at Orton Park on Saturday to make it three from three and second place in Division One.

Skipper Ben Slater won the toss, electing to bowl. Orton Park got off to an impressive start with a first wicket partnership of 56 from just 12 overs and were 86-1 from 19 overs until the introduction of the mercurial leg spinner Kashif Bhatti (4-35), who bamboozled the opposition and changed the game.

He was supported by the quick and aggressive Sajjad Hussain (2-18) who could have had more wickets from his 10 overs had three routine catches been taken.

Southill reduced Orton to 151 all out with the bustling Corey Tyler (3-6) bowling really well to sweep up the tail and Jack Good (1-32) returning to the attack to take the final wicket.

Despite the dropped catches there were some notable pieces of fielding with debutant Jeremy Graves taking a good diving catch at midwicket, Dan Clarke a difficult, swirling steepler at long on and Kenny Statham grabbing a quick thinking stumping whilst the batsman was waiting for the outcome of an appeal.

Southill took to the crease in scintillating style with the outstanding Staham (62) hitting 12 boundaries and the positive Slater (38) racing to 91 for the first wicket in just 11 overs.

Good (33) hit two 4s and three 6s continuing the onslaught with Najam Sheraz (12) allowing second debutant Hammad Nasir (4no) to hit the winning runs in the 19th over for just three wickets.

Eaton Socon are the opponents on Saturday in the first home Hunts League game.