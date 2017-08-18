Southill beat Dunstable to maintain title push

Southill Park recorded a vital, hard fought, four wicket victory at Dunstable to maintain their push for the Beds County League Premier title.

Asked to field, the economical spin of George Darlow (1-32) and accurate pace of Chris Watt (1-38) took early wickets and restricted the run rate. Darlow reeled off five consecutive maidens in his nine over spell.

Sunday 1st XI debutant Adam Prescott (1-18) collected his first scalp in a rapid spell of seam bowling. Part time spinner and man of the match Rani Thiarra (2-20) picked up a brace of wickets as Dunstable closed on a below par 190-7.

Park were soon in trouble at 24-2. However with the exciting and talented Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel (38) and swashbuckling superman Thiarra (61) they put on 96 for the third wicket before both were dismissed in quick succession.

Darlow (43 not out) came to the crease to play a mature, sensible innings and then hit the winning runs to guide Park across the line with two overs to spare. He was well supported by the wily, veteran Mehul Adatia (11 not out).

The win keeps Park at the top of the league with two games to play both at home starting next Sunday at 1pm .

The Saturday XI returned to winning ways maintaining their Hunts League promotion hopes with a convincing eight wicket victory over Hampton.

Hampton chose to bat first but were soon in trouble at the hands of lively seamer Chris Watt (2-15) and metronomic Jack Good (2-24) causing mayhem with the score at 30-4. Skipper Ben Slater, returning from injury, then introduced Hammad Nasir (5-16) into the attack who picked up a 5fer with his skiddy, accurate seam bowling. Najam Sheraz (1-11) chipped in to dismiss Hampton for just 77 in 28 overs.

Park coasted home without concern. David Cannie (28) batted sensibly with Good (29 not out) to get across the line inside 17 overs for just two wickets.

Park host league leaders Newborough on Saturday.