Southill edge last wicket thriller

Southill Park consolidated second place in the Hunts League Division One with a thrilling one wicket win at Ramsey on Saturday.

Park are just four points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Ramsey elected to bat first and were bowled out in the 44th over for 175.

Wickets were shared with seamers Jack Good (2-35), Sajjad Hussain ((3-43), Ross Fensome (3-25) and Lee Hoggett (1-24) and spinner Kashif Bhatti (1-44) causing the damage.

Southill did let Ramsey off the hook having had them reeling on 125-8.

The batting task looked straightforward but managed to collapse from a comfortable 146-4 to a nail biting 172-9.

Fortunately, the level headed and reliable Ross Fensome (16 not out) and last man Kash Bhatti (4 not out) saw Park across the line with Bhatti hitting a booming drive through long off for four.

It has all been going so well with skipper Ben Slater (29), Jack Good (38) and Lee Hoggett (54) easing Southill towards the target.

Sajjid Hussain (12) struck some lusty blows to inch towards the line .

But the last wicket partnership was thrilling and entertaining cricket.

Southill Park IIs suffered some dreadful luck at home to Hexton in the Beds County League on Sunday with two players injured and out of the game after just two balls.

Harry Beard sustained a nasty blow in the warm up and skipper Graham Simpson broke and dislocated a finger in the first over. Sam Rose raced to the SPCG and took over captaincy to ensure that Park at least had 10 players.

Hexton amassed 295-6 in 40 overs with one player scoring 170 in a very lopsided score card.

The Southill wicket takers were Shaid Ali (1-56), Farook Yunas (2-65), Domenic Pasquariello (1-27), Hani Thiarra (1-48) and a run out.

Southil batted valiantly scoring 135 all out with Thiarra (50) and skipper Rose (39 not out) the top scorers.

Park remain fourth in Division 4 and travel to Biggleswade this Sunday.