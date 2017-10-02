Southill Park win backing and gain promotion

Southill Park have won promotion to the Cambs League - without the need to bowl another ball.

Following two wet, failed attempts to secure a result in the Hunts League Play-Off versus Needingworth - and in the absence of a ground to play the match before the end of September - the Competition Committee met last Thursday to decide on promotion.

The performances of both clubs throughout the season was considered. Based on the number of wins, runs scored, wickets taken and nett run rate the committee decided that Southill Park, captained by Ben Slater, would be promoted to the Cambs League Division Two for 2018.

This effectively means that Southill Park will be the sixth highest ranked club for Saturday cricket in Bedfordshire and will play at the highest level in their history.

They will be playing, amongst a number of new clubs, old rivals Blunham.