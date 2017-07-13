Southill’s cup winners brought down to earth

Heritage Cup winners Southill Park were brought back to earth with a massive jolt as they suffered their first Hunts League defeat of 2017 the following afternoon at Eaton Socon.

The absence of one player left Park a front line bowler and batter short which restricted bowling options and without doubt contributed to the 95 run defeat.

Eaton Socon scored 190-9 in 45 overs and Southill were bowled out for just 95 inside 29 overs in just one of those days.

The news from elsewhere did not help as Newborough secured a maximum point victory and leapfrog Park at the top of the Hunts League holding a two point advantage.

Stamford also picked up a maximum victory and are one point behind Southill in third. These are exciting times with Southill Park travelling to Newborough on Saturday.