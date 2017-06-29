Southill take commanding lead

Southill Park moved 34 points clear at the top of the Beds County League after thrashing Lutonian in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

Lutonian batted first but their in-form opener Naeem Khan was removed second ball by an unplayable delivery by senior fast bowler Chris Watt (2-14).

George Darlow (2-18) began with two maidens with another unrelenting spell of spin bowling, which included the wickets of two dangermen.

Debutant Sheel Patel (4-34) mesmerised the middle order with some fine off spin bowling. Smart catches by Momi and Lamb furthered subdued the big hitting, with skipper Jack Good (2-17) taking the last wicket to restrict the score to 94.

The two Southill openers, Ajay Momi (50 not out) and Adatia (18 not out), dealt expertly with the Lutonian new ball bowlers, showing class and maturity throughout.

Momi brought up his maiden Southill half century moments before sealing the win inside 20 overs.

The Sunday IIs got back to winning ways with a dominant performance over Biggleswade IIs.

A great opening bowling partnership between Kav Canagasabey and Dom Pasqueriello restricted the hosts to a slow start. Adam Prescott made his debut and bowled well with pace and swing to the batsman restricting scoring.

Albert Iqbal (3-13 from 7 overs) was the pick of the bowlers as Biggleswade limped to 116-8. The main resistance came from Tariq Ahmad (40no), but wickets fell regularly at the other end as no other batsman made double figures.

Park’s reply got off to a great start as the second ball was dispatched through mid wicket by Kieran Brasier. Brasier and Krish Canagasabey scored quickly before Canagasabey was out edging behind on 17. Brasier was joined by Sam Kelly. Sam joined in the fun scoring a quickfire and classy 22 not out. Brasier (64no) finished the game in style with a powerful pull behind square.

The Saturday XI moved to the top of the Hunts League Division One with another clinical team performance defeating Ramsey by seven wickets .

Ramsey raced to 69 until an excellent diving catch by keeper Khaneal Statham from Ross Fensome (2-23) broke the opening stand. Fensome then picked up the second wicket on 92 and there then followed a collapse to 162 all out engineered by intelligent bowling changes by Slater and some outstanding fielding.

Jack Good bowled 10 overs for just 18 runs but the star was Sajjad Hussain who took 5-40 with another display of pace, bounce and agressive seam bowling.

In the reply the energetic Lamb (32) and elegant Jack Good (65) posted a second wicket partnership of 59 and a platform for victory. Good was then joined by the experienced Fensome (28 not out) with the pair adding 76 for the third wicket and a great team win inside 33 overs.