Tail-enders so close to famous Waresley win

Waresley were edged out in a close game at Godmanchester in the Cambs League on Saturday.

The hosts posted a score of 208-7 with two wickets each for Nigel Buckingham-Jones and Ashwin Reddy/

Waresley struggled to 166-8 (Jack Anglberger 44). Then Gary Cole and Chetan Chauhan added 32 for the ninth wicket to take the visitors within 10 runs of a famous win but both were dismissed and the innings ended on 199 with just five balls to spare.

The IIs lost by eight wickets to Burleigh Park and they remain bottom of Hunts League Division One.

Warlesey fell to 133 all out (Steve Warman 30, Terry Hayden 19*). Park passed that total with eight wickets intact, the two wickets falling to Phil Gillett and Jamie Baker).

Waresley & Eltisley lost a close game away to Bedford in the Beds County League.

Bedford were all out for 201 all out and the visitors ended short on 183-7. There was a great performance from skipper Peter Colebrook who took 4-37 and then top scored with 37.

Waresley Development Team played their first game of the season against Caddington on Sunday and lost a thrilling match by one wicket off the final ball.

Waresley made 124 all out with their all-time run scoring record holder Vince Winn hitting 58 in his much awaited return to the crease. This was the 131st time Vince has passed 50 for the club since his debut in the late 70s.

His son Ben made his senior debut but was not as successful and made a duck - still there is plenty of time to catch up with Dad!