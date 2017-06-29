Waresley beaten but stay clear of drop zone

Waresley lost to Saffron Walden by five wickets on Saturday but earned 10 points to keep them well above the Cambs League drop zone.

Waresley made 187 all out. Michael Ninneman hit a fine 62 and Nick Taylor, fresh from his triumph at Lords with Oxford University in the Varsity match, 29.

Gary Cole chipped in with 24 at no 10 to take the score from 144-8 to 187.

Saffron Walden responded with an opening stand of 110 but wickets from Ninneman, Cole and Allcock pegged them back to 123-4.

James Rushford remained and finished on 121 and despite a late wicket from Chetan Chauhan, the home side got to their target with 6.1 overs to spare.

Waresley IIs went down by nine wickets against Orton Park on Saturday.

In batting first Phil Gillett top scored with 25, closely followed by Terry Hayden who made 21 and rallied the score from 104-8 to 137. Phil got the only wicket to fall in Orton’s innings.

There was a big loss for Waresley & Eltisley against Biddenham in the Beds County League on Sunday. Peter Colebrook took three wickets in Biddenham’s 349-6 score - Steve Warman made 45 as Waresley were bowled out 249 runs short. Waresley Development XI lost a close game against Leighton Buzzard.

Buzzard scored 189-9 and Waresley were dismissed six runs short. Father and son Vince and Ben Winn had good games – Ben outscored his Dad for the first time, 25 to 20!