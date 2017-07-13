Waresley fall to final ball defeat at Ramsey

Waresley lost a Cambs League thriller at Ramsey by one wicket off the last ball of the game.

Batting first, Jack Anglberger hit a fine 70, backed up with 54 from Josh Smith.

The rest of the order chipped in for Waresley’s score of 252-9.

Chetan Chauhan took 4-31 but Ramsey’s just pipped them with a total of 253-9. Jake Allcock also picked up two wickets.

Waresley IIs lost heavily by 158 runs to Newborough in the Hunts League on Saturday.

2wkts each for Jim Keys & Ashwin Reddy as visiting Newborough made 281-4. Steve Warman top scored with 37, Dom Farr hit 22 and Jim Keys was undefeated on 14 in Waresley’s reply of 124.

Waresley & Eltisley convincingly beat Ampthill in the Beds County League on Sunday by 101 runs.

W&E made 230-9 with Sam Johnson scoring 84, including 14 boundaries and Ben Irish 29.

In response, Ampthill were restricted to 129-8 in their 40 overs - the pick of the bowlers was Dominic Ascroft-Walker with 4-10.