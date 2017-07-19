Waresley romp to easy ten wicket victory

Have your say

Waresley enjoyed a massive 10 wicket win over basement side St Ives in the Cambs League Division One on Saturday.

Michael Ninneman and Josh Smith took three wickets each to dismiss St Ives for just 116. A further two wickets fell to Joe Colebrook and there was one each for Gary Cole & Nathan Buckingham-Jones.

Jack Anglberger (50) and Josh Smith (61) knocked off the runs in just 24.5 overs to seal a welcome 30 points.

Waresley IIs lost to Eaton Socon II by four wickets. After Waresley scored 140-9, Eaton were 68-6 after 20 overs. But the seventh wicket pair put on 74 for victory. Jim Keys ended with 10-5-22-4.

Waresley & Eltisley recorded a fantastic six run win on Sunday over Queens Park Westfield.

They were struggling at 43-3 when Michael Ninneman (96) and Keys (45) added 134 - the eighth highest fourth wicket stand in club history - and the innings finished at 191-7.

In reply, Queens Park were going well and needed less than 100 with 9 wickets left when Jack Anglberger and skipper Peter Colebrook took three wickets each and the innings subsided - finishing on 185 with 16 balls left.