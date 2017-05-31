Waresley slump to a weekend of losses

Waresley & Eltisley lost their latest Beds County League game by 69 runs on Sunday.

Letchworth scored at more than seven runs an over in their innings and finished on 295-4 – Peter New was undefeated on 81. Skipper Peter Colebrook had the best bowling figures taking 3-60.

In response, the visitors scored steadily but were unable to keep up with the required run rate.

Jack Angleberger top scored with a fine 50 – Drew Hawley (47) and Ben Irish (46) added 101 for the third wicket but the innings closed after 40 overs on 226-7.

Meanwhile Waresley lost by five wickets at Fordham to exit the National Village Cup.

Batting first Waresley reached 194-6 in their 40 overs – veteran Steve Warman top scored with an unbeaten 47, ably supported by Sam Johnson (39), Alex Scully (28) and Jack Crawley (21).

In their reply, Fordham were struggling at 42-3 but Alex Theobald and George Darling saw them home with 3.3 overs to spare. Nigel Buckingham-Jones took 2-14 off eight overs.

Waresley lost a close game at Foxton by four wickets with just three balls to spare.

Waresley batted first and made 233-8. Michael Ninneman top scored with 64 while 56 from Alex Scully and 29 by Charlie Lewis helped build a defendable total. The hosts were struggling at 129-5 until Fagan and Coe added 92 to take them to the brink of victory.

Gary Cole took 3-40 & Michael Ninneman 2-35 but it was just not quite enough.

Waresley IIs went down at home to Ramsey. Put into bat, they struggled to 63-5 but a superb unbeaten 85 by Ben Evans (off 91 balls) supported by Matthew Lines (33) saw the total to s tedpectable 177-7.

Ramsey responded steadily but slipped to 91-4 before recovering thanks to 59* by Gaur to win by five wickets. Brandon Baker starred with the ball taking 3-32.