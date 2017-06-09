Waresley welcome Cambs League win

Waresley recorded their first Cambs League victory since the end of April with a convincing five wicket win over Wisbech at Waresley Park on Saturday.

Australian Michael Ninneman starred with the ball taking 4-19, backed up by Josh Smith & Jake Allcock who both took 2-28 as the visitors were dismissed for 127 in 48.1 overs.

Waresley stuttered in their response and were 12-2 at one stage.

Then a fine 50 from skipper Tom Griffiths, along with 30 from Jack Anglberger and 20 from Jake Allcock, saw the home team home with more than 14 overs to spare.

Waresley & Eltisley lost to Bedford by four wickets in the Beds County League on Sunday.

W&E were dismissed for 161 in 31.2 overs. Ninneman starred for the second time this weekend when he top scored with 42 while Aaron Johnson (27), Dominic Ascroft-Walker (25) and Peter Colebrook (23) provided support.

In reply, Bedford scored steadily and reached their target with 2.5 overs to spare, finishing on 162-6. Ninneman had the best bowling figures taking 2-21.

There was a big loss for Waresley IIs at Stamford on Saturday.

They were dismissed for 58 – Jim Keys top scored with 12 and Nick Greenfield got 11. The home team knocked off the runs in 7.1 overs for the loss of just one wicket.