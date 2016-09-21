Biggleswade’s Paul brings Edinburgh Fringe show to town

Two top comedians will give visitors to the Castle Comedyy Biggleswade a night of laughter.

The George’s Hall Bar and Grill hosts Nick Page and Paul Revill on Monday October 3.

Nick is a former presenter of BBC1’s Escape to The Country turned UK comedy circuit legend.

He recently came runner up in the prestigious English Comedian of the Year competition earning him a tour of Australia as a prize

His rapid fire delivery will leave you wondering how anyone can get through so many words so quickly, and how he’s escaped justice, or at least retribution, for so long!

Following that will be a performance from Paul Revill of his Edinburgh Festival Show, Revillations.

Paul is the face of Castle Comedy and Biggleswade favourite who returned from the Edinburgh festival having sold out his show every night!

Paul tries to give the audience some cheeky laughs and silly voiccesas he tells the true story of how he got the acting role of a lifetime……..and how it all went wrong! Drink! Drugs! Police! Perfume? All will be revealed!

The shows sell out quickly, with the dinner and show tickets being particularly popular, so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

Doors open 7.30pm, Shows start at 8.00pm and tickets are £8 (£6 NUS) or if you fancy a treat, you can buy £18 tickets, which include a pre, show meal and glass of wine from the George’s Hall Bar & Grill.

For further information or to book tickets for the night visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk.