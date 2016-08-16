Light and dark entertainment in popular Sondheim musical at Bedford venue

Sweet melodies and deep jealousies combine in Bedfordshire Youth Opera’s next show.

The group presents A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim at The Place in Bedford from Tuesday August 30 to Saturday September 3.

The story tells of Fredrick Egerman, a wealthy lawyer, who has a new wife, Anne. But at a mere 18 years of age, she is a tad flighty.

Enter Desirée Armfeldt, the famous actress and ex-lover of Fredrick, determined to lend a helping hand, with little regard for what her current lover, Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm might think.

But there’s her young daughter, Fredrika, Carl-Magnus’ wife, Countess Charlotte, and Fredrik’s son from his first marriage, the pious priest in training, Henrik Egerman to consider.

And when the entire cast is invited to the Armfeldt Mansion for A Weekend In The Country, things spiral out of control – with a nail-biting game of Russian Roulette with a duelling pistol involved.

A Little Night Music is a bittersweet tale of lost love, scandalous liaisons and youthful passions that intertwine over a midsummer’s eve at a country home in 1900s Sweden.

The show is filled with Sondheim’s signature wit and some of his most gorgeous melodies, including Send in the Clowns.

Bedfordshire Youth Opera welcomes back professional performer Fred Broom, who was artistic director of the company for six years as well as playing roles like Sweeney Todd and the Pirate King in his youth, to design and direct the show. He joins BYO regulars David Knight as musical director and Chris Phelps as assistant MD, as well as a talented cast of faces old and new.

Tickets cost £15 or £12 for concessions. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354 321 to book.