Ross Noble adds new dates to UK tour

One of the master of surreal tangents Ross Noble has extended his Brain Dump stand-up comedy tour and it will come to Milton Keynes, Watford, Oxford and Coventry.

He will play a further 21 dates throughout January and February next year, taking his ‘Brain Dump’ tour to a total of 80 dates. These new tour dates will go on sale from Friday.

Noble’s on-stage exuberance and cerebral style have established him as one of the best live comedians in the world.

Starting out in comedy 25 years ago at the age of 15, Noble has undertaken 14 sell out tours, nine top selling stand-up DVD releases, and ranked 10th in Channel 4’s poll of the 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.

As well as performing on stage, Ross is a regular on panel shows such as QI, Have I Got News for You and has also appeared on The Graham Norton Show. Room 101 and Just a Minute on radio.

He performs at Milton Keynes Theatre on Sunday February 5. the Watford Collosseum on Wednesday February 8, the New Theatre in Oxford on Friday February 10 before finishing the tour at the Warwick Arts Centre on Thursday February 16,