Ensemsble to jazz up Sutton

A band hailed as one of the top jazz ensembles in London is coming to Sutton Village Hall next month.

The Basin Street Brawlers have become famous on the jazz scene for swinging and stomping their way through the most beautiful melodies and raucous rags of the 1920s and 1930s with all the energy and assurance of a bunch of Kansas City veterans.

The members of the group play regularly at some of the world’s most famous clubs and concert halls.

These have included appearances at venues such as Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, The Royal Albert Hall and the Aldeburgh Festival.

The leader of the group, singer and trumpet player Peter Horsfall was inspired to take a night off from touring and to bring the group to a local Bedfordshire venue, having moved to live in Potton in 2015.

Friday September 16 will see five members of the band play a special one-off concert at Sutton Village Hall, playing selections from their critically acclaimed album It’s Tight Like That. The record was the CD of the week in the Sunday Times and highly rated as a “tour de force” by R2 Magazine.

The concert will feature Peter Horsfall on vocals and trumpet, trombonist Malcolm Earl Smith and Colin Good on the piano.

Martin Wheatley and Ewan Bleach completes the quintet of performers on the guitar and saxophone respectively.

The entertainment starts from 8pm and will finish at 10.30pm.

Tickets for the show are £10 and people are advised to to book them well in advance to avoid disappointment as they are selling fast.

Search for Basin Street Brawlers on www.wegottickets.com or pay with cash from Tysoe in Potton.

To find out more about the performers and to hear samples of their songs visit www.basinstreetbrawlers.com.