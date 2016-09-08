Jazz singer visits Potton

St Mary’s Church in Potton is hosting a gospel outreach evening with a top singer later this month.

Helen Shapiro who has been performning since the age of 14 hosts the event on Saturday September 17 starrting at 7.30pm.

Her singles Don’t Treat Me Like a Child, You Don’t Know, Walking Back to Happiness, and Tell Me What He Said sent her soaring to international stardom at the tender age of fourteen, has been going strong ever since 1961.

She became a highly respected jazz singer, performing with Humphrey Lyttelton and his band from 1983 to 2001, and also with the BBC Big Band.

Helen was also been in demand as a panto principal boy and appeared in many stage musicals.

In August 1987 Helen became a committed believer in Jesus. Several months of searching the Messianic prophecies in the Old Testament, and seeing their fulfilment in the New Testament, culminated in her being opened to the truth of Jesus as saviour of the world and the promised Messiah of her own Jewish people.

Her 1995 Gospel Album entitled ‘Nothing But The Best’ includes a duet with Cliff Richard and her fourth Gospel album, entitled ‘Enter Into His Gates’ was also a big seller.

Helen now devotes herself solely to her Gospel Outreaches, having come out of show business at the end of 2002, after 42 years of touring.

Tickets for the show cost £5. To book in advance visit Tysoes or Camerons on Potton Market Square, or from the church by ringing 01767 260782.