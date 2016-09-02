Opera Carmen comes to Stevenage

The highly acclaimed Russian State Opera makes a visit to Stevenage with a mix of fierce passion and gorgeous melodies.

Carmen comes to the Gordon Craig Theatre with music by Georges Bizet. He’s singing in French and with English subtitles.

It will feature a large live orchestra with over 30 musicians. Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontations and musical wit has found favour all over the world almost since its first performance in 1875.

It tells the story of the downfall of Don José, a naïve soldier who is seduced by Carmen, free-spirited femme fatale. José abandons his childhood sweetheart and deserts from his military duties, yet loses Carmen’s love to the glamorous toreador Escamillo.

The music of Carmen has been widely acclaimed for its brilliance of melody, harmony, atmosphere and orchestration.

The show starts at 7.30pm and is at the venue for one night only.

To book tickets in advance call the box office on 01438 363200 or alternatively by visiting www.gordon-craig.co.uk,