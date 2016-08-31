Corrie star Georgia May Foote sparkles at Milton Keynes

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the classic tale of Holly Golightly so memorably played by Audrey Hepburn in the iconic film, has been given a new lease of life as a stage play with music, starring Georgia May Foote.

Georgia was runner up in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing and her television credits include Coronation Street, This Is England ‘86 and Grange Hill.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is her professional stage debut.

She said: “I am so excited that for my first theatre role I will be playing such an iconic character. I cannot wait to join the cast. It’s a wonderful adaptation of an incredible story and I’m really thrilled to be part of it.”

Based on Truman Capote’s classic novella, the story is set in 1943 New York. Fred, a young writer from Louisiana, meets Holly Golighty, a charming, vivacious and utterly elusive good time girl.

Everyone falls in love with Holly, including Fred. But Fred is poor and Holly’s other suitors include a playboy millionaire and the future president of Brazil. As war rages in Europe, Holly begins to fall in love with Fred - just as her past catches up with her.

The story has been adapted for the stage by award winning playwright Richard Greenberg and contains memorable songs from the era as well as original music by Grant Olding.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is sure to capture the hearts of audiences and sparkle like a diamond in a Tiffany’s window.

The show is on at Milton Keynes Theatre at 7.30pm from Monday September 19 through to Saturday 24 with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £16.50 and are available online at www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes or call the box office on 0844 871 7652.