Go the Full Monty in Milton Keynes

The Full Monty was an unexpected smash hit movie about six out of work Sheffield steelworkers who turned to stripping to make a bob or two.

Starring Robert Carlyle as divorced dad Gaz it took the world by storm and become one of the most successful British films ever made.

The stage show starring Gary Lucy in the Carlyle role visited the Waterside earlier this year and is about to stop at Milton Keynes Theatre early next month, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

I saw the show at the Waterside, and enjoyed it so much I’m going back for second helpings in MK. Lucy may not have shone during his time as the panto prince when he starred alongside Cilla Black in the opening pantomime, Cinderella, at the Waterside, several years ago, but he certainly tackles the Full Monty well. His scenes with his young son Nathan are poignantly played out as he expresses the frustration of a divorced father trying his best to have a proper relationship with the lad he no longer lives with.

And of course Lucy’s fit body comes in very handy for the finale when the six unemployed guys decide to go for the Full Monty. You may well wonder just how much the audience gets to see - let’s just say the lighting men are the most vital part of the show at this point.

The Full Monty comes to Milton Keynes Theatre at 7.30pm from Monday October 3 through to Saturday October 8, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday.

Featuring hits from Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones, the producers advise potential audience members to drop absolutely everything to book your tickets today.

Tickets cost from £14, and can be ordered online at www.atgtickets/miltonkeynes or call the box office on 0844 871 7652.