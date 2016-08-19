Off to see the wizard, the wonderful wizard of Potton

One of the most popular fantasy stories of all time has been given a new look and will be presented later this month.

Potton Playhouse will present The Wizard of Potton and the cast are currently in final rehearsals for the show taking place on Bank Holiday Monday.

This unique show, written and directed by Potton Playhouse member Judy Oliver, will take place in the Party on Potton marquee on from 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Will Dorothy and Toto defeat the Wicked Witch and stop her evil spell to make Potton rotten?

How will they get back safely to Potton by overcoming the challenges of following the A1 road>

Judy Oliver said about the show: “The family pantomime, performed by Potton’s talented singers, dancers and actors, will include magic and lots of local jokes, plus music from a live band who will keep the party going after the performance has finished. Not to be missed.”

Tickets available from Camerons and Potton Post Office.

For further details about the group and their efforts visit www.facebook.com/PottonPlayhouse/