Players bring the best of New York to Biggleswade

Hits from several decades of popular musical theatre are being bought together for a special show coming to Biggleswade this week.

Biggleswade Amateur Theatrical Society (BATS) present their September show BATS on Broadway on Friday and Saturday September 16 and 17.

The show takes place at the Weatherley Centre in Eagle Farm Road in the town and starts at 7.30pm both nights.

The production has taken inspiration and songs from much loved classics for the show including Top Hat and Les Miserables.

More recent musical theatre delights have also been put into the line up with songs from puppet based musical Avenue Q and the prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked.

And if that isn’t enough, a spokesman for the gtoup have said there will be songs from other musicals throughout the show.

BATS was established more than 30 years ago and is hoping the new show will inspire more people to either tread the boards or help out behind the scenes on the production.

The group has also advised people coming along to the show that there are ongoing works in the car park at the school and that access to the Weatherley Centre is via the rear entrance on Orchard Close.

Tickets are priced at £10 each and are available from Howells newsagents in Hitchin Street, Biggleswade or alternatively by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/bats.

For further information about the group and future shows visit www.bats-theatre.com/