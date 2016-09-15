Tale of suspense and thrills in Henlow

A night of murder in a rural place is coming witha show coming to Henlow later this month.

Henlow Amateur Theatre Society (HATS) will present Prescription for Murder written by Norman Robbins complete with all the trappings of a suspenseful thriller.

In the seemingly quiet town of Bere Knighton there is never a dull moment for Dr. Richard Forth.

Not only does he have a hectic work schedule and an awkward friendship with his ex-girlfriend, but his wife, Barbara, is constantly ill and nobody knows what is wrong with her.

When Eric Dawson, a stranger, claims to have known Richard’s second fiancee - a woman Richard claims does not exist - Barbara’s health worsens and she isn’t the only one.

With bad luck spreading almost as quickly as bad news, it seems somebody is out to kill Barbara, and anyone else who gets in their way.

The performances of the shows will be at Henlow Theatre on Saturday and Sunday September 23 and 24 and then Friday September 29, Saturday September 30 and Monday October 1.

The doors will open at 7pm and the show starts each night at 7.30pm.

HATS is hoping to use the show as a chance to welcome new members to the group There are social nights hosted on Wednesdays starting at 8pm.

It will be a busy time for the group as they have just started preparations for staging the pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets for the show cost £9 for adults and £7 for concessions.

They can be booked by visiting www.henlowtheatre.org.uk where more information about the group is available.

They can also be bought direct from the theatre on Wednesdays from 7:30pm or alternatively by calling the box office on 01462 700785 or 07876 353677.