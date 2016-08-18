Two much loved tales with a twist in Sandy

The RPSB Lodge in Sandy is bracing itself for some chaos and lunacy when a comedic theatre company perform over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Pantaloons will make a return to the venue with new adaptations of literary classics.

The romance story Romeo and Juliet can be seen at 7pm on Friday August 26 and this will be followed up by two performances of Gulliver’s Travels at 6pm on Saturday August 27 and 1pm on Sunday August 28.

Romance. Swordfights. Potions. Tragically slow messengers… The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons give Shakespeare’s tale of ill-fated love a fresh twist just in time for the 400th anniversary of his death.

The group describe their re-telling as: “A delightfully inventive take featuring live music, audience interaction and that famous bit with the balcony. You’ll laugh until you cry…”

This will be followed up by an innovative version of Jonathan Swift’s much loved novel will be played out in the open air..

Join Lemuel Gulliver on a fantastical and hilarious voyage into the unknown.

Meet the tiny people of Lilliput and the giants of Brobdingnag.

Visit the flying island of Laputa and a country peopled (or horsed?) entirely by talking horses…

This is a brand-new, adventurous and hilarious adaptation of Jonathan Swift’s classic satirical story loved by adults and children alike.

Both shows are designed for the entire family.

The Pantaloons are performing a trio of shows at venues across the country and earlier this year visited with the other show, a comedic interpretation of Chaucher’s The Canterbury Tales.

For more details about the shows or to book tickets in advance, people can call the lodge on 01767 693 333 or alternatively they can book them online by going to www.thepantaloons.co.uk/