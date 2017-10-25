Acts giving time for charity gig in Bedford

Five venues and dozens of acts are taking part in the Oxjam Festival in Bedford on Saturday October 28.

Headliners are reggae/ska band Easydread, with an array of other acts taking part, all giving their time free of charge.

Easydread top the bill at Bedford Esquires at 10pm, while Bedfordshire folk trio Marisa Jack & Davy headline the Ent Shed at 3pm.

Another venue taking part is The Three Cups, where the line-up is headed by Gwinny, a singer-songwriter who has been compared with the likes of Laura Marling, Joni Mitchell, Nick Drake and Sandy Denny.

Headlining Holy Moly’s at Esquires are Bedford act Hulkenburg, with a sound based around excessive amounts of noise and distortion, layering highly-strung vocals over meaty riffs.

And versatile vocalist Kerry Jo Hodgkin will bring proceedings to a close at Club Vertex with a stylistic range that encompasses jazz, blues, soul, swing, pop, rock, musical theatre and classical.

Among the other acts taking part are Bedfordshire act The Other Band, who perform at the Ent Shed.

Money raised will go to global aid and development charity Oxfam. Visit wegottickets.com to book tickets.