Agatha Christie spoof in Northill

She might have written more murder mystery novels in her life time than many of us have had hot dinners, but now Agatha Christie is to appear in one.

It might be a spoof version of the famous writer appears in the production of Agatha Crusty and The Village Hall Murders. The show is presented by The Northill and Ickwell Drama Group.

The crime novelist pronounced Croosty is also adept at solving crimes. When her sister-in-law, Alice invites her to spend a few days with her in the village of Chortelby, it’s not long before she gets caught up in a series of murders which seem directed at members of the All Saints Village Hall committee.

From Toby, the Vicar, and Eleanor, Chair of the committee, to Harry Knott the caretaker and identical twins Olivia and Oliver Truscott-Pratt, there are plenty of suspects.

And with an investigating officer as incompetent as DI Twigg, there are plenty of laughs as the murders begin to pile it.

The show takes place at Northill Village Hall on Thuesday and Friday November 16 and 17.

Doors (and bar) open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01767 627775.

Tickets £8 for Thursday night, and £10 for Friday night.

They are likely to be in short supply so people are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.