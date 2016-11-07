I’m a Celebrity... line up announced

All bets are off as we can now reveal the full lineup for I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2016 which includes TV star Carol Vorderman, Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt and Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas.

Soap stars, sporting heroes and entertainment legends will all put their survival skills to the test as they swap fine dining for creepy crawly a la carte this November.

In the running to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle are familiar faces from the box including former Countdown star, Carol Vorderman, 55, comedian Joel Dommett, 30, plus Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt, 26, and radio presenter and model, Lisa Snowdon, 44.

Sporting hero and ex England and Chelsea left back, Wayne Ridge and Olympic hockey gold medalist, Sam Quek, 28, will also be put their stamina to the test when they take on more terrifying jungle themed challenges during the series.

Also on the line up is BGT star and Diversity dancer, Jordan Banjo, 23 and ex Strictly Come Dancing star, Ola Jordan, 34, who will be swapping the dance floor for the jungle floor.

Soap land is coming to the Australian bush too with Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, 28, and Eastenders veteran Larry Lamb, 69, also competing to win big during this year’s Bushtucker Trials.

And finally Homes Under The Hammer host Martin Roberts, 53, and broadcasting legend, Danny Baker, 59, will also be joining the line up.

The 12 celebrities will be leaving the showbiz glamour behind and entertaining the camp in the Australian bush on 13 November.

The Sun leaked the line up, however ITV is still to officially confirm.

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! begins Sunday 13 November at 9pm on ITV1.