Visit exhibition to see local landmarks recreated in style

There are just a few days left to see the work of an Arlesey artist.

Vanessa Stone’s exhibition, Bedfordshire and Beyond, at the Priory House in Shefford runs until Tuesday, December 13.

The cut paper artist has depicted many local landmarks including Wrest Park Pavilion; the churches of Toddington, Yelden and Westoning, as well as the village green at Ickwell.

Some of her well known Cambridge pieces are on show too.

Vanessa uses very simple materials of coloured paper, a scalpel and some spray glue and makes strikingly bold and complex cut paper collages of familiar scenes around Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

She cuts into coloured paper, and layers from behind to produce bold and detailed layered collages which can sometimes be up to six sheets thick.

Vanessa is very much inspired by English towns and countryside, especially around the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire border, where she has lived since the early 1990s.

To find out more about the artist and her work visit www.vanessastoneartist.com.