Become a star baker thanks to Ian

If your baking is failing to rise to the occasion then you can learn from one of the best when a former star of The Great British Bake Off visits Jordans Mill in Bedfordshire.

Ian Cumming, who was a finalist on the sixth series of the show, will demonstrate more skills having wowed the audience with a wild garlic and parmesan loaf.

This year, Ian will be demonstrating how to bake the perfect scone as well as an intricate pesto pinwheel bread.

The audience will have the opportunity to taste both the scones and the bread and hopefully leave with the skills to have a go at baking both at home.

Ian said: “I am really looking forward to coming back to Jordans Mill for a second time. I had a great time at the demonstration last year when I baked a couple of different breads and this year it will be fantastic to bake something sweet as well as savoury.

“I’m extremely passionate about home baking and so it’s fitting that my demonstration coincides with Real Bread Week, which is all about celebrating real bread and encouraging people to bake their own.

Tickets for the Tea, Taste and Talk with Ian Cumming cost £7 and includes tea/coffee, Ian’s scones with cream and jam and his pesto pinwheel bread. To book visit www.jordansmill.com. A limited number of tickets are available and are allocated on a first come first served basis. The demonstration begins at 2.30pm on Sunday May 14 and will run for an hour.