Biggleswade puts on something sweet with honey show

Jordans Mill in Biggleswade will be buzzing on Saturday October 8 as the Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association celebrates its annual Honey Show.

This free day out features a range of activities including candle rolling, tastings, displays and presentations, as well as the all-important competition judging a variety of items made from bee by-products.

For those thinking of keeping bees, a pastime shared by a number of celebrities including Bill Turnbull, Radio 4’s Martha Kearney and Jimmy Docherty from Jimmy’s Farm, the Honey Show is a great place to find out more.

Plus, in homage to the wonderful world of bees and honey, Jordans Mill will be running a delicious honey- inspired BBQ serving delicious dishes with a honey twist.

The annual Honey Show competition will be judged throughout the day with visitors able to view all of the entries in the various categories including honey, honey cake, honey wine, craft and microscope displays, wax, candles and mead. Presentations will be made at 4pm.

Younger visitors are sure to enjoy trying on a beekeeper’s suit and exploring all of the equipment they use, as well as a whole host of other child-friendly activities including face painting and colouring.

The Honey Show is free to enter although there will be small charge for candle rolling, and is open from 10am until 4.30pm.