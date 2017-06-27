Bittersweet play about grief comes to The Place in Bedford

An acclaimed new play telling a darkly comic story of love and loss comes to Bedford this week.

My World Has Exploded A Little Bit tells the uplifting story of writer Bella Heesom’s personal journey through grief following the loss of her parents.

Following acclaim from critics and audiences at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and a transfer to London’s Vault Festival, the show will beBitt at The Place on Friday June 30.

This bittersweet show tells a true story with a honesty, live music, philosophy and clownish silliness. Heesom lays herself bare while encouraging the audience to laugh in the face of adversity, as she presents an increasingly absurd ‘Logical, Philosophical Guide to Managing Mortality’. Joining her on stage is actress and musician Eva Alexander, who plays her hapless assistant – a mischievous, clown-like character who ineptly demonstrates the awkward, sometimes comical realities of patient care.

Heesom said: “People laugh and cry in equal measure, and often do both at the same time.”

The show starts at 7.30pm and runs for 70 minutes. Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concesisons. Visit theplacebedford.org.uk to book.