Christian aims to be king of the castle at Biggleswade

There are still tickets available for a comedy night featuring an award winning comedian.

After a short break for the summer, Castle Comedy returns to the George’s Hall Bar and Grill on Monday with Christian Reilly headlining.

It is a musical comedy extravaganza with the doors opening at 6.30pm, the show starts at 8pm and finishes at 10.30pm.

Christian is a Perrier Award-winning comic who has previously worked with American mainstay of comedy Rich Hall.

Christian’s career has taken him around the world many times. On his way, he has received accolades at international festivals and numerous network TV credits.

He appeared on The Graham Norton Show singing a song about the Dukes of Hazzard to the original cast!

Now a solo stand-up performer and playing all the major comedy venues in his own right, Christian uses his dynamic guitar and vocal skills to target histrionic rock bands, musical theatre and morose indie musicians.

Opening the show is Tamar Broadbent. She is the next musical comedy sensation on the UK comedy circuit with Michael Palin saying “I predict a great future”. She has sung her comedy songs on BBC Radio 4 and was a finalist in the Funny Women Awards 2015.

The night will be hosted by Paul Revill.

For further information or to book tickets in advance visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk.