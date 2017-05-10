Doctor Who stars visit Stevenage

You won’t need a TARDIS to meet some of your favourite stars from Doctor Who as there will be a galaxy of actors involved in the show in Stevenage next week.

Bernard Cribbins, who has appeared in both the film and TV series of the show, is the headline act of nearly 50 stars attending the Our Disappearing Planet event Stevenage Leisure Centre on Saturday May 20.

John Levene, who made numerous appearances throughout the 70s, as well as 80s companions Matthew Waterhouse and Mark Strickson will be at the event.

Peter Purves, who appeared in the show in the 1960s as well as John Leeson, best known as the voice of K9, will also attend.

But if you are looking for something a little more down to Earth, then other guests include Rocky Horror and pantomime veteran Christopher Biggins, Hi-De-Hi star Jeffrey Holland and rock star Toyah Willcox will also be signing at the event.

Allo Allo’s Sue Hodge, Dempsey and Makepeace’s Michael Brandon and Drop the Dead Donkey’s Stephen Tompkinson will also be greeting fans.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm although organisers have said Bernard Cribbins will only be there from 11am to 3pm.

Basic entry to the event is £10 adults and £7 for children. Entrance is free for under 7s. A number of VIP tickets are also available for the show. Visit www.tenthplanetevents.co.uk for more details.