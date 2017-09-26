Ed aims to Byrne bright in Stevenage

With the political arena so deeply divided, many comedians have used humour to tackle the difficult subject.

Ed Byrne is no different in his new show Spoiler Alert coming to The Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage on Monday October 9.

For the show Ed extends his analysis on the culture of entitlement to look at areas where we could perhaps do with being spoiled a little bit more.

He said: “Where I think we’re not acting spoiled enough is in the political arena. We have a tendency to accept what’s happening and that’s where we should be acting more entitled: we are literally entitled to the government we want.

“We’re spoiled in all these little ways, but not spoiled enough.”

As well as stories about his two young sons, Ed weaves in routines about running out of petrol in the most awkward place imaginable, helping rescue an injured man in the Cairngorms, and the nation- dividing campaign and result of the EU referendum. His way of tackling Brexit is to draw an analogy with the time his son was determined to touch an electric fence with his dad trying to warn him of the dangers.

Ed said: “I was telling the story of the electric fence for a while, and then suddenly it struck me that it was Brexit in microcosm.

“I don’t want to alienate half of the population or maybe a third of my audience, but it works as an analogy whichever side you’re on.

“The government told you not to do this and that it would be a terrible idea, but you said ‘no, we want to do it anyway’. So now we’re doing it and it’s proving a terrible idea. I do think it’s a fair analogy, but no doubt for some it will come across as me being a typical liberal elite Remoaner.”

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 01438 363200 or by visiting www.gordon-craig.co.uk.