Fairfield Players volunteering services with new show

A play looking at all the perils of working as a volunteer in a charity shop is to be staged by a drama group next week.

Volunteers is performed by Fairfield Players on Friday and Saturday November 17 and 18.

The play, written by Hilary Mackelden and sees Brenda runs a charity shop, with the help of her volunteers.

These associates include the half blind Denny and the slightly addled Prue.

If this wasn’t enough to deal with, she also has to cope with the improvement ideas of the newly appointed CEO, a new young volunteer and customers who would try the patience of a saint.

Fairfield Players are a Stotfold based drama group who have been established for more than 40 years.

During the interval, a light supper and other refreshments will be served.

The performance will take place at Stotfold Memorial Hallstarting at 7.45pm both nights.

People coming along to the event are advised to bring their own alcohol.

People are also advised to book their tickets for the show in advance.

Tickets cost £10, and can be obtained by contacting the box office on 01462 624369 or email pennyann.mitchell@ntlworld.com.

They can also be booked by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/volunteers-by-hilary-mackelden-tickets-38782682046