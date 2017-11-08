Festival fun comes to Biggleswade

A festival run by musicians to give artists a local platform comes to the Golden Pheasent in the High Street Biggleswade on Saturday November 11.

The Fez Music Fest will start at 8pm with free entry with a wide range of performers.

The first is Thrash Gordon is a one man acoustic band blending Rock, Folk and Blues with his Guitar, Harmonica and Foot Tambourine.

Following him is Sam Neighbour, 22 year old acoustic guitarist covering the decades across the 50’s to present day.

Jack Alexander, an up and coming solo artist will also be performing at the festival.

Releasing two debut singles, he has made quite a name for himself in the local music scene. Jack performs brooding yet uplifting songs with a smokey and emotional voice.

The headline act of the festival is 100 ft Drop are an exhilerating band who will get the audience captivated, dancing and singing along with hits and anthems from the off.

The band have a reputation for their melodic harmonies and expressive front man who knows how to engage the crowd.