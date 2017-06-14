Get ready to rumble in Biggleswade

Step into the ring and prepare for the fight of your lives as a wrestling event comes to Biggleswade.

Hitchin based Ultimate British Wrestling presents the event at the Weatherley Centre in Biggleswade on Sunday, June 25.

The company prides itself on being family-orientated with no excessive violence or bad language .

Ultimate British Wrestling has used events like this as a stepping stone for young upcoming talent to get onto the wrestling scene.

There will be three British Championship matches on the bill at the show in Biggleswade.

There will also be many other featured matches including the return of one of the brightest UK talents right now, Jack Starz, who recently wrestled on the WWE UK Championship Tournament tour.

The firm’s debut in April was one of the fastest pre-selling events they’ve ever held and they have returned to the area due to popular demand.

The show starts at 2.30pm with the event expected to run until 5pm.

Admission is £6 and there is a wide variety of merchandise available to purchase. For more details about the event visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/ultimate-british-wrestling

Further details about the event can be found by searching for Ultimate British Wrestling on Facebook.