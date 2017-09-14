Gilbert and Sullivan comes to Hitchin

There will be a chance to set sail with the Hitchin thespians as they put a new lease of life into a Gilbert and Sullivan classic.

The group presents HMS Pinafore In Concert at 7.45pm each evening from Thursday September 21 to Saturday September 23.

The group will be performing the show at Woodside Hall in what they have described as a semi-staged production of the comic operetta also commonly known as The Lass That Loved A Sailor.

Gilbert & Sullivan takes a tale of forbidden love in the British Navy and turns it into a satire on rank and status, with true love joyfully conquering all.

The H.M.S. Pinafore is overrun with sisters, cousins and aunts as Sir Joseph Porter KCB (Colin Wilson) comes to press his suit with Josephine (Mel Ploughman-Cobb), the Captain’s daughter.

But Josephine loves crew member Ralph Jackstraw (Kier Home), a lowly British tar. Set in a world where the rich gain power through wealth, not experience, and vilest sea dog, Dick Deadeye (Bob Sulzbach), is ignored despite speaking the truth.

The group is urging people to give three cheers and one cheer more, and join them aboard H.M.S. Pinafore.

Tickets for the show are £12. They can be booked in advance by calling the box office on 01462 641575 or visit www.hitchinthespians.org.uk where more details can be found,.