Magical night with Pete in Biggleswade

A kind of magic will be coming to Biggleswade at the beginning of next month.

Castle Comedy is hosting the event on Monday October 2 with Pete Firman headlining the bill coming to the George’s Hall Bar and Grill.

He starred in BBC1’s prime-time Saturday night programme The Magicians and recently made special guest appearances on ITV1’s The Next Great Magician and Live at the London Palladium.

His skill for fusing magic and comedy has made him one of the most in demand magicians working on British television.

He has also made dozens of guest appearances on programmes like The One Show, The John Bishop Show and Let’s Dance for Comic Relief.

He has travelled the world performing his own brand of anarchic magic.

Opening the show is David Ward. He is recognisable from BBC Three’s comedy troupe We Are Klang, David is one of comedy’s most sought after presenters, writers and comedians.

David’s upbeat warmth and spontaneity has made him the choice host for the heats for both BBCs New Comedy Awards and C5 So You Think You’re Funny? and corporates all over the UK.

Two more acts will be on the bill and Paul Revill will host the show.

Following on from this will see the reaaranged gig with comedian Tom Allen in November and a Christmas special in December with The Raymond and Mr Timpkins Revue.

The shows sell out quickly, with the dinner and show tickets being particularly popular, so be sure to book early to avoid disappointment.

Doors open 7.30pm with the show starting at 8pm and tickets are £8 or if you fancy a treat, you can buy £18 tickets, which include a pre, show meal and glass of wine from the venue.

For further information about the events or to book tickets in advance visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk.