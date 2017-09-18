Megson to appear at Royston pub

Four times nominated in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth awards will be coming to Royston later this month.

The husband and wife duo Megson can be seen at The Old Bull in Royston on Friday September 29.

The duo visit the venue as part of the Good Times Will Come Again Tour.

The husband & wife duo bring an infectious mix of heavenly vocals, lush harmonies and driving rhythmic guitars. Comprising Debs Hanna on vocals, whistle, piano accordion and Stu Hanna on guitar, mandola, banjo) Megson have gained fame on the British folk scene, not only for their arresting and intelligent songwriting, but for their exquisite musicianship and northern humour.

Summer 2016 saw the release of their much anticipated new studio album Good Times Will Come Again gaining them much critical acclaim.

“One of the most original political folk sets of the year. Ewan MacColl would have been impressed.” said The Guardian.

Acoustic Magazine said: “Relevant, thought-provoking songs that would make Woody Guthrie proud, while folk broadcasting legend Mike Harding described it as: “One of the top albums of 2016.”

Tickets cost £15 and the concert starts at 7.30pm. Book Tickets on 01763 260556 or email chrisw@roystonfolk.org