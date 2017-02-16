Boogie on down and raise charity funds in Langford

People will have the chance to hear four top musicians and raise some much needed funds for charity with a gig coming to the Biggleswade area this week.

Corruption, The Good Ole Boys, Boo Sells and Ian Johnson perform at the night taking place at the Ivy League Club in Station Road, Langford.

The gig takes place on Saturday February 18 with the music starting at around 8.30pm.

The event has been organised by Graham Lamey and his goddaughter Loren McLean. This is the first fundraising event organised by the duo who will eventually take part in the London Marathon in April.

Their efforts will be raising money for the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The charity is at the forefront of the fight against HIV and improving the nation’s sexual health. They also aim to end the transmission of HIV in the UK, empower and support people living with HIV to lead healthy lives.

The charity also looks to amplify the voices of those affected by HIV across public and political arenas to eradicate stigma and discrimination.

The band Corruption who are based across Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire who have an eclectic and diverse list of tunes who will look to maintain an identity.

The six piece act describe themselves as a bunch of pleasure mad individuals with horribly low self esteem looking for stardom.

The band aims to brings their unique blend of rock and roll mayhem to the venue.

The Good Ole Boys are the other band performing on the charity night while there will be acoustic sets from Boo Sells and Ian Johnson.

Entry to the event is £5 on the door, with a wide range of beer available for people attending

The event is only open to people aged 16 and over.

For more about the charity and its work visit www.tht.org.uk