British music coming to Moggerhanger

A band will be celebrating the best of British with a concert at Moggerhanger Playing Fields.

The East Beds Concert Band will perform the wide range of music on Saturday July 15 as part of their annual summer concert.

There will be a wide range of music from every corner of this sceptred isle ranging from Henry VIII’s very own Pastime with Good Companie to a James Bond theme medley.

The concert band has designed the concert to be an eclectic mix with something for all the family to enjoy.

As per the previous concerts, the audience are invited to bring a picnic, and rugs or chairs and to sit in the grounds whilst enjoying the wide selection of music performed in the afternoon.

Not forgetting the opportunity to purchase fantastic home made ice-cream from Mr and Mrs Maynard.

The gates for the concert will be open at 2pm with the entertainments starting at 3pm.

Tickets for the concert are £8 for adult and £5 for children. A family ticket costs £18.

They are available to buy on the gate.