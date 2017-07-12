Choir performs at Hitchin

A varied programme from Broadway to contemporary music will be performed by a choir in Arlesey.

The Vivace Choir’s summer concert sees the group teaming up with violinist Emily Groom.

The Tilehouse Street Baptist Church in Hitchin will play host to the concet running from 4pm to 5.30pm on Saturday July 15.

The concert is being held as part of Hitchin Festival.

Entitled Atlantic Crossings, it will see the choir explore this exciting and varied programme of choral music which moves from jazz to gospel and from Broadway to contemporary.

The music of the Americas is rooted in the hopes and the fears, the determination and courage, of all those who crossed the Atlantic.

Some came to make a better life - others to escape from persecution - and many of course against their will, as slaves.

Tickets for the show includes refreshments after the concert.

There is also a chance to meet the choir’s musical director Robert Bunting and soloist Emily Groom.

Ticket prices are £10 for adults and £8 for concessions including teenagers and students. Entrance for children is free.

They are available from the Hitchin Initiative Office, Ticket Manager by calling on 01462 711735 or they can be bought on the door.

For further information about the choir including the dates of future concerts visit www.vivacechoir.co.uk