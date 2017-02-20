Classical music but played in an unexpected way

Led by South Coast native William Kunhardt, the Arensky Chamber Orchestra (ACO) will make its south coast debut in March.

The first project, Sea Fever, is a classical experience inspired by the ocean.

Sea Fever will tour the Cultural Coastal Trail Galleries, with performances at Eastbourne’s Towner Gallery on March 4, Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on March 8 at 8pm, and Hastings’ Jerwood Gallery on March 10 from 7.30pm.

The ACO’s output is described as “classical music...but not as you know it” and it specialises in gripping performance and mind-opening presentation.

The mantra is to make classical music more social, meaningful and dramatic, without losing depth or sincerity. The plan is to work with mixologists to invent cocktails inspired by the music, served during concerts. They host pre-concert ‘warm up acts’ and post-concert ‘chamber jams’. They also give ‘live programme notes’ where the orchestra tells the story of the music from the stage. They do not appear in concert halls, preferring clubs, galleries, and urban spaces.

The orchestra’s main performances are of large orchestral works reduced for chamber ensembles of 16-20. In Sea Fever, the orchestra will perform world premieres of Britten’s Sea Interludes and Debussy’s La Mer ‘in miniature’.

The ACO has recorded for Classic FM, worked with leading soloists like Benjamin Grosvenor and Jennifer Pike, and collaborated with artists ranging from video DJs to dancers. The group’s players are the most in-demand young artists in the country. They come from major orchestras, like the Royal Philharmonic and London Symphony, and leading chamber music groups.

In 2016, the orchestra enjoyed its second sell-out season in a row, won praise from the critics of the Telegraph, Guardian and Independent, and saw the average age of its listeners fall 10 years below leading statistics.

Sea Fever is funded by the Arts Council and aims to build the foundations for a permanent, year-round ACO series in the region, to give local artists in many genres opportunities to collaborate with the orchestra.

The orchestra will also bring its education programme to the area. As part of Aulanko, the ACO will run a two-day composition workshop for 150 children - from Grade 8 students to untrained first-timers.

Artistic director William Kunhardt is a local talent. He grew up and went to school in Eastbourne, winning a music scholarship to Eastbourne College.

At 18, he left for London to study violin at the Royal College of Music, quickly transitioning into conducting.

In 2014, Kunhardt won the James Conlon Prize at Aspen Festival, Colorado, launching his career internationally. Since then, he has gone on to work with orchestras in Asia, America, and Europe and with soloists like Benjamin Grosvenor and Sarah Chang.

However, his passion remains the ACO, the group he founded as a student in 2009.

For more information visit www.theaco.co.uk.

