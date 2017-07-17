Don’t miss amazing Accordare String Quartet this week

The prestigious Accordare String Quartet will be performing in St Peter’s Church, Bexhill, on Friday July 21 at 7pm.

The group of 4 musicians (Robert Norman, violin, Craig Jarvis, violin, Tim Grant, viola and Anita Strevens, cello) formed the quartet in 2015 and since then have gained a following in London and the South East.

Friday’s programme is entitled Revolution, Communism, Bows and Curtsies and will include Mozart Quartet no 21 in D major, K575, Shostakovich Quartet No 8 in C Minor Op 110 and Beethoven Quartet in G major Op 18/2. The works illustrate the personal struggles and innovation in the lives and works of the three composers. Mozart, in dire financial straits, wrote his quartet for Friedrich Wilhelm II as part of a set of three. Friedrich Wilhelm was a keen cellist and so the cello is featured prominently in the quartet. Shostakovich was in and out of favour with Stalin and the Russian government, but found a way to revolt through his music. The 8th quartet quotes from his cello concerto, the fifth symphony, some Jewish Russian themes and, above all, his own signature in the notes D, Eb, C and B. The Beethoven quartet, from the set of six which were his first string quartets, shows the classical style of Mozart and Haydn but also demonstrates the invention and innovation which led to him being a musical great.

Tickets for the concert are available from Second Spin, Sackville Rd, Bexhill, and by phone from Holden and Co on 01424 722422, at a cost of £10, and £12 on the door. Refreshments will be available in the interval.