Easter concert in Shillington

The Vivace choir will be performing their Easter concert at All Saints Church in Shillington on Saturday.

Music by the likes of Handel, Vivaldi, Bach, Lottie and Mozart will be performed.

The full programme consists of sacred music from the 18th century, contrasting meditation on the sorrow of holy week with songs of celebration.

Lotti and Vivaldi express the warm, passionate spirit of Catholic Italy, while Bach and Handel reflect the seriousness and solidity of protestant Germany and England, with Mozart as an Austrian catholic fitting neatly in between.

The conductor for the concert is Robert Bunting and Geoffrey Boult is the organist.

Tickets for the concert are £12 for adults, £8 for teenagers and students with entrance free to children. The concert will start at 7.30pm.

These can be purchased advance by calling 01462 711735 or on the door.

For further information about this concert and the choir at www.vivacechoir.co.uk. The choir is also looking for new members if anyone is interested.