Five days of fun at Potton pub

The latest Pints and Performers comes to The Rising Sun in Potton later this month.

It takes place as part of the pub’s beer festival bank holiday weekend on Saturday August 26.

First up is St Clair an indie folk band from North Hertfordshire.

All the lyrics are written by singer songwriter Max Trense, who is the band’s lead vocalist. They both play electric and acoustic and are performing an electric set on the night.

Second up is After You who are an acoustic singer songwriter duo from North London consisting of Owen Stephen and Steph Scott. They are also solo musicians, but sing and write together.

They formed in 2015 and have gone on from strength to strength in what they do, they have released one independent EP and are working on material at the moment.

The music starts at 9pm and finishes around midnight.

For further information visit www.facebook.com/performerspints.

The beer festival weekend sees a quiz night on Thursday August 24 with rock covers band Lost 4 Words performing the following day.

Sunday 27th Just Dig This will be performing a varied range of Rhythm and Blues, with the music on Sunday July 27. The music starts at 9pm on all three nights.

There will be a Hog Roast on Saturday August 26 with the beer festival finishes on Monday August 28.

Call 01767 260231 for more information.